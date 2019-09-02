Monday, 02 September 2019

New coffee shop plan

A FORMER greengrocers in Benson could become a coffee shop.

Villager Stephanie Noble has applied for a change of use at the former Chiltern Produce and Florist premises in High Street, which closed in February.

In her planning application, she says the coffee shop would be for the local community and as it is in the heart of the village there would be no effect on traffic.

Noise would be kept to a “low level”.

Mrs Noble, who lives in Gravel Close, said the shop would serve tea and coffee, cake and sandwiches from 8am to 5.30pm.

Last month Benson Parish Council ruled out a request by residents for it to buy the premises and turn it into a community-owned store.

Chairman Bill Pattison said the shop would be competing with other businesses in the High Street.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority,  will make a decision on the application by  October 17.

