Monday, 09 September 2019

Token effort

BENSON Nature Group has been selected by Waitrose in Wallingford for its Community Matters scheme.

Shoppers can put a token in a box in support of a good cause. The more tokens they get, the bigger the donation they receive.

The group wants to buy equipment for its summer activities.

