Token effort

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in
Monday, 09 September 2019
BENSON Nature Group has been selected by Waitrose in Wallingford for its Community Matters scheme.
Shoppers can put a token in a box in support of a good cause. The more tokens they get, the bigger the donation they receive.
The group wants to buy equipment for its summer activities.
09 September 2019
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in
