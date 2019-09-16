Don’t block pavements

DRIVERS are being urged not to park on pavements in Benson.

Parish clerk Elizabeth Stanley said her office was receiving far too many complaints about pavements being blocked by vehicles.

This was forcing pedestrians into the road, often with small children, in order to get past.

Mrs Stanley said: “This seems to be happening particularly along Littleworth Road. Parents who are dropping off and collecting children from school are asked to please be mindful not to prevent access to their properties.

“Complaints of vehicles parking all day in the disabled space at College Farm have also been received. Please leave this space free to be used by people who need it.”