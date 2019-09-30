Monday, 30 September 2019

Speeder fined

A BENSON man has been fined £146 for speeding.

Jose Pereira, of High Street, was convicted by Oxford magistrates of driving at 36mph in a 30mph limit on the A4 Bath Road in Thatcham on April 12.

He was also ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and had three penalty points added to his licence.

