Best gardens

Monday, 30 September 2019
TONY RUSSELL, an expert on trees and shrubs, will give a talk on “The top 50 gardens in the world” at a meeting of Benson Garden Club on Thursday.
He is the former head forester at Westonbirt Arboretum
and now a garden writer and broadcaster.
The meeting will be held at the parish hall, starting at 7.45pm. Visitors are welcome.
