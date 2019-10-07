Monday, 07 October 2019

On the mend

A BENSON parish councillor is recovering after suffering a heart attack.

Philip Murray joined the council in 2015.

Council chairman Bill Pattison told a meeting last week that Cllr Murray had just returned from Bucharest where he’d been in hospital.

He added: “He won’t be with us for the next few months.”

