On the mend

Monday, 07 October 2019
A BENSON parish councillor is recovering after suffering a heart attack.
Philip Murray joined the council in 2015.
Council chairman Bill Pattison told a meeting last week that Cllr Murray had just returned from Bucharest where he’d been in hospital.
He added: “He won’t be with us for the next few months.”
07 October 2019
