Road closure

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 October 2019
PART of Brook Street in Benson will be closed on October 21 for 24 hours.
It will be shut from Fyfield Manor to Cottesmore Lane to allow Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks to carry out electrical maintenance work.
Limited access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents.
07 October 2019
