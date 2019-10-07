Monday, 07 October 2019

Road closure

PART of Brook Street in Benson will be closed on October 21 for 24 hours.

It will be shut from Fyfield Manor to Cottesmore Lane to allow Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks to carry out electrical maintenance work.

Limited access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents.

