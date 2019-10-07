Busy road needs crossing

A NEW crossing could be installed on a busy Benson road to improve safety for pedestrians.

There is currently an island on the A4074 near the junction with Church Road but this is thought to be insufficient with the expected growth in traffic from new housing developments.

Benson Parish Council has agreed a toucan crossing — where cyclists and pedestrians can cross — is the best option and has asked the neighbourhood plan delivery team to investigate the idea.

The council has also agreed to:

• Install dropped kerbs at Chiltern Close and The Cedars.

• Make the slip road from Oxford Road into Church Road adjacent to the war memorial a “no entry” from that direction.

• Install suitable signage for the Rene Brogan path and the Crown Lane path running from Westfield Road into the village.

• Improve both the access to the Rivermead recreation area and the signage.

The council will also ask South Oxfordshire District Council to look again at taking over responsibility for parking enforcement from the police.