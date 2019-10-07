Scrubland clearance

SCRUBLAND at Bertie West Field in Benson is to be tidied up.

The parish council is to pay up to £500 to have prunus domestica, a hybrid of blackthorn and plum, removed.

The work will be carried out by Nigel Adams Countryside Management.

The council had submitted a planning application to create an access for vehicles to the field, off Horseshoes Lane, but then withdrew it after discovering consent wasn’t required.

The plan sparked protests from residents who claimed it could lead to the land being developed for housing. A petition was signed by 40 people.