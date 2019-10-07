Monday, 07 October 2019

Two more defibrillators

TWO defibrillators have been installed in Benson.

One is outside the parish hall in Sunnyside and the other on the side of the bus shelter in the village centre.

Donations came from the village tennis, badminton and football clubs, the art group and waste contractor Grundon and the total was matched by the parish council.

There are now three public access defibrillators in the village, with the third outside the school entrance.

