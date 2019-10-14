Space to play

Monday, 14 October 2019

A RESIDENT has asked Benson Parish Council to buy some public land for recreational use.

Former councillor Ian Leppard, who lives in High Street, said the parish was short of public land and asked the council to see if any fields around the village could be purchased.

Council chairman Bill Pattison replied: “It’s a case of finding the money and finding the land available.”

