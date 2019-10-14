Flower award

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
A VOLUNTEER has belatedly received a community award for maintaining the flower beds around Benson’s war memorial to a high standard.
Richard Irwin was presented with the Don Fletcher Community Award at a council meeting last month.
14 October 2019
