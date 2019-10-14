Plot cost rise

THE cost of hiring an allotment in Benson will increase next year.

The parish council has agreed to a rise of five per cent — or £10.92, plus 6.55 pence per square metre — from October 1, 2020 until September 30, 2021.

Last October the council agreed to increase rental charges by two per cent in line with the rate of inflation. At the time it said that from 2020 there would be a minimum annual increase of five per cent.