New boat launched to give the disabled access to river

A CHARITY that enables disabled people access to the river took delivery of a new £40,000 boat at Benson Marina.

The Wallingford Accessible Boat Club celebrated the delivery of the Wheelyboat, called WOW-One, on Tuesday last week.

It was officially named by Cala Pike, one of the club’s patrons, at a small ceremony with the club’s volunteer staff team.

The event was the culmination of more than three years hard work by a small group of determined volunteers who have worked tirelessly.

Chairman of trustees John Jenkins said: “It was a hugely emotional moment for me, especially when I was able to drive it down to Benson Lock down the river to Wallingford Bridge. I’ve been working on this for three and half years to enable it.

“I was born in Wallingford and in the family we always had a boat and were always up at Benson Weir fishing and swimming. I caught polio here in Wallingford in 1953 at the age of five and I still went fishing sitting on my bottom.”

Mr Jenkins, who uses a wheelchair, moved away from the area but returned in 2015 and said: “I looked at the river and thought ‘I really must do this again and get back out onto the river’. I asked around and there were plenty of other disabled people who wanted to go out onto the river.”

Mr Jenkins said the boat had a drop-down bow that enabled easier access. He explained: “Not only can you actually get out on it, a disabled person can actually drive it, which is impossible on a normal boat.

“It means a great deal to me and it will mean a great deal to get out and about again as well as the very elderly, the infirm and disabled.”

Mr Jenkins said the money was raised over 15 months from grants, donations from the community as well as fund-raising days. He added: “The launching of WOW-One is the end of the beginning of our project, the end of stage one. Now we need to crack on with stage two, the completion of our mooring facilities and training of our volunteer staff team — skippers, crewmen, bosuns and administrators — during October and early November.

“Stage three will be the full ‘service’ offering which we are planning to launch next spring.”