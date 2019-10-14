WI launch new health campiagn

A MENTAL health campaign will be launched at a summit in Benson organised by the Oxfordshire Federation of Women’s Institutes.

The event, called “Make Time for Mental Health”, will be held next Saturday (October 19) from 9.30am until 12.30pm in the parish hall in Sunnyside.

It is in support of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes’ 2018 mandate calling on members to take action to make it as acceptable to talk about mental health as it is about physical health.

Speakers will include the mental health policy lead at the British Medical Association, consultant psychiatrist and an honorary senior lecturer at Oxford University, Dr Andrew Molodynski, representatives from Oxfordshire Mind, and WI member Professor Suzanna Rose, an accredited psychotherapist and counsellor.

Tickets cost £10 for members and £12 for non-members including tea, coffee and cakes throughout.

The event is open to all. To book, call (01869) 331081 or email admin@oxford

shirewi.co.uk