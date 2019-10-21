Monday, 21 October 2019

Village survey

RESIDENTS of Benson are to be consulted on how to preserve and enhance the vibrancy of the village centre.

The idea was suggested by the parish council’s neighbourhood plan delivery team.

Council chairman Bill Pattison said: “I think the whole community wants the village centre to survive.”

Councillor Tom Stevenson said the exercise would help raise the profile of the village.

