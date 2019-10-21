Village survey

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
RESIDENTS of Benson are to be consulted on how to preserve and enhance the vibrancy of the village centre.
The idea was suggested by the parish council’s neighbourhood plan delivery team.
Council chairman Bill Pattison said: “I think the whole community wants the village centre to survive.”
Councillor Tom Stevenson said the exercise would help raise the profile of the village.
