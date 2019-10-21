Scouts ask for new hut site

THE leader of Benson scout group has asked if its hut could be rebuilt elsewhere in the village.

Martin Lock told a parish council meeting that the group already had designs for a new building on its current site in Littleworth Road.

But he asked if the Salt Store, a piece of land next to Benson Brook, off St Helen’s Avenue, was a possible alternative site.

Council chairman Bill Pattison said it had previously tried to acquire the site from Oxfordshire County Council but had been knocked back.

Vice-chairwoman Patricia Baylis added: “They didn’t actually turn us down, they wanted full market value for the site. It was several tens of thousands of pounds.”

The scouts want to extend their current hut in order to cater for more children while planning the new premises.

The building, which is owned by the parish council, is almost 80 years old.

In 2012 the council drew up plans for a new scout hut on Bertie West Field off Horseshoes Lane but these were scrapped after opposition from residents who were concerned about access to the site and the threat of more traffic.