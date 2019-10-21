New academy

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
Monday, 21 October 2019
BENSON Primary School has become an academy.
The Oxford Road school will now be overseen by the Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust.
The day-to-day running of the school remains with the headteacher but it will be overseen by a charitable body known as an academy trust.
A plaque was officially unveiled at a ceremony attended by the pupils, Anne Davey, chief executive of the trust, and the Bishop of Dorchester Rt Rev Colin Fletcher.
