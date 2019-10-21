New academy

BENSON Primary School has become an academy.

The Oxford Road school will now be overseen by the Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust.

The day-to-day running of the school remains with the headteacher but it will be overseen by a charitable body known as an academy trust.

A plaque was officially unveiled at a ceremony attended by the pupils, Anne Davey, chief executive of the trust, and the Bishop of Dorchester Rt Rev Colin Fletcher.