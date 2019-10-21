Mistaken bill

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500
Monday, 21 October 2019
BENSON Parish Council is investigating after being sent a water bill for £1,000 a month instead of £75.
It says that a water meter reading for the Cuckoo Pen, some land by the village allotments off St Helen’s Avenue that is leased by the council, was wrong.
21 October 2019
