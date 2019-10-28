Couple create community garden at village allotments

A NEW community garden has opened in Benson.

Richard and Bridgid Hess, who live in the village, created it at the allotments off St Helen’s Avenue after spending months clearing the land of brambles and weeds.

The couple were helped by students from Wallingford High School and developer Cala Homes, which built Hopefield Grange, the 187-home development on land north of Littleworth Road.

They moved to Benson from Scotland earlier this year and wanted an area for children and families. Cala provided a shed to house all of the equipment needed to maintain the site and the garden, which has a number of vegetable beds.

Mrs Hess said: “I love gardening and have always wanted an allotment so, upon moving to the area, I began enquiring about available allotment plots.

“At the same time, I wanted to get to know my new community and give something back to it.

“By the time a plot at the St Helen’s Avenue allotments became available, we had already connected with like-minded people in Benson and groups, such as the Benson Nature Group and St Helen’s Church, and my idea grew into a bigger project for the community.”

The garden was launched with a barbecue and scarecrow-making competition and the committee set up to run it now plans to hold horticultural events and workshops.

Mrs Hess added: “The support we’ve received from local groups and businesses has been heartwarming and we would like to say a big thank-you to Cala for donating the shed, which has been invaluable in keeping all of our kit safe and weatherproof.

“We have big plans for the allotment and hope to introduce much more to it, including fruit trees, flower beds and foliage, so we can show local people how to forage and make jams, festive wreaths and picked flower arrangements. Our next event will be a Halloween pumpkin party.”

Gavin Stewart, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (Chiltern), said: “We were only too happy to support the Hesses’ inspiring new venture. As a major UK homebuilder, this is exactly the sort of thing that we aspire to.”

The committee is inviting other businesses to show their support as it needs fencing, raspberry canes and gardening equipment such as spades and a wheelbarrow.

There is also a new community garden at Benson library. To help out or for more information, email bensoncommunitygardens@

gmail.com