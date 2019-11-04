Blooming good idea?

RESIDENTS in Benson are being asked if they want the village to enter the Britain in Bloom competition.

Parish clerk Elizabeth Stanley said: “We are very lucky that Benson has several community groups that create and care for public gardens, maintain conservation areas and encourage community involvement.

“Could this effort be brought together by a community bloom group to enter Britain in Bloom?”

If you are interested, call the parish office on (01491) 825038 or email Miss Stanley at clerk@bensonpc.org.uk