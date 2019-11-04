Monday, 04 November 2019

250 trees for meadow

TWO hundred and fifty trees are to be planted by Benson Nature Group at a village beauty spot.

The group will put in 10 different native varieties at Warwick Spinney  next Sunday (November 10).

It hopes that villagers will get involved in the project at the meadow, which already has a scattering of trees and shrubs.

In the summer the group staged a celebration of the village’s green spaces with the Benson patients’ panel and St Helen’s Church.

This included a churchyard festival with moth trapping, a wildflower walk, guided history tour, prayer walk and a bug safari. A service of thanksgiving was held at the church.

At the youth hall in Oxford Road, the patients’ panel was promoting the benefits of being active.

