Charity grants

Monday, 04 November 2019
BENSON Parish Council has awarded £400 in grants to charities.
The Benson and District branch of the Royal British Legion and the Oxford Samaritans will receive £150 each.
Another £100 will go to Clean Slate, which provides long-term emotional support for survivors of abuse.
A request by the village’s Millstream Centre for £1,800 was deferred as councillors wanted more information.
