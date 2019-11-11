Crossing concerns

CONCERNS are still being raised about the safety of a pedestrian crossing in Benson.

Parish councillors have complained several times about a problem with visibility for drivers approaching the zebra crossing in Watlington Road and not stopping.

Last year, they called for warning signs to be installed.

The crossing replaced an island because of the Cala Homes development north of Littleworth Road and to help pedestrians cross safely.

Mark Gray, the village’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, told a parish council meeting: “People are still complaining that cars go over it. I have seen it happen myself.”

He said a safety audit concluded that the crossing was safe but he was not convinced and would raise the issue with the county council again.

He said he would ask for warning signs to be installed but warned that any action was likely to “take time”.