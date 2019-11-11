Sign cash bid

Monday, 11 November 2019

BENSON Parish Council wants a speed-activated sign in Oxford Road.

It will apply to Mark Gray, the village’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the hjghways authority, for £2,000 from his councillor’s priority fund.

Councillor Gray has offered to fund the sign and another one next year in Littleworth Road, where children are dropped before walking to school in Oxford Road.

