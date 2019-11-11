Sign cash bid

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
BENSON Parish Council wants a speed-activated sign in Oxford Road.
It will apply to Mark Gray, the village’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the hjghways authority, for £2,000 from his councillor’s priority fund.
Councillor Gray has offered to fund the sign and another one next year in Littleworth Road, where children are dropped before walking to school in Oxford Road.
11 November 2019
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
