Royal flight goes home

THE Queen’s Flight has left RAF Benson after temporarily returning there for the first time in almost 25 years.

The Royal Air Force’s VIP transport squadron, 32 (The Royal) Squadron, moved from RAF Northolt in West London in April while runway resurfacing work was being carred out. It returned on Thusday last week.

The Queen’s Flight was established as the King’s Flight at RAF Benson in 1936, when Edward VIII was on the throne, and remained there until 1996, when it merged with 32 Squadron at Northolt to provide VIP transport to UK military and government leaders.

