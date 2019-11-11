Monday, 11 November 2019

Gravel relief

PRESSURE group Parishes Against Gravel Extraction has recommended that Benson ceases to be a member.

It comes after Oxfordshire County Council was recommended to choose a sites near Cassington and Nuneham Courtenay for gravel extraction until 2034.

Benson Parish Council had given regular grants to the group as two sites near the village had been considered initially.

