Monday, 11 November 2019

End of line for call box

A TELEPHONE box in Benson may be removed.

BT has begun a 90-day consultation on the removal of the kiosk in Church Road.

The company removes unwanted boxes and those used infrequently.

Parish clerk Elizabeth Stanley said: “This consultation process gives the local community the opportunity to adopt the phone box and make it an asset for the local people to enjoy.

“It is a modern kiosk, not a traditional red heritage phone box, but BT occasionally allows these to be adopted in rural areas.”

