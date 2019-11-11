End of line for call box

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
A TELEPHONE box in Benson may be removed.
BT has begun a 90-day consultation on the removal of the kiosk in Church Road.
The company removes unwanted boxes and those used infrequently.
Parish clerk Elizabeth Stanley said: “This consultation process gives the local community the opportunity to adopt the phone box and make it an asset for the local people to enjoy.
“It is a modern kiosk, not a traditional red heritage phone box, but BT occasionally allows these to be adopted in rural areas.”
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say