Youth hall surveyed

A SURVEY of Benson youth hall was due to be carried out on Tuesday.

The parish council wants a new hall after spending a large amount on repairs to the building in Oxford Road.

Last year, the floor was found to be defective and letting in water but the council ruled out carrying out remedial work on the grounds of cost.

Meanwhile, the council is considering appointing a surveyor to inspect its buildings and facilities with a view to devising a schedule for maintenance work.