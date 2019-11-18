Shop for sale due to retirement

A FURNITURE and clothing business in Benson has been put on the market.

Janet Sharp, who runs Revival in the High Street, has decided to retire after running the shop for more than 10 years.

She said: “I decided to retire about three years ago.

“I’ve been considering it all that time and it has always been really enjoyable so I’ve never really taken the plunge but now it’s the right time really. My mum’s 93 and I need to have a bit more time to look after her.

“We’re very lucky because we have got the Annie Sloan [chalk paints] franchise and lots of loyal customers for that and we branched out into clothing so it’s a rather unusual place.

“It has evolved really because we started just selling people old furniture and we now upcycle our own furniture and other people’s. We do gifts as well.”

The business is being marketed by estate agent Griffiths & Partners with an asking price of £30,000.

Mrs Sharp added: “If somebody wants to take it on we’ll sell it exactly as it is with all the stock.

“There’s a lot of potential here so we would be glad to help, inform and advise anybody who is interested.

“It’s difficult for all high streets at the moment, Benson in particular in that it’s not visible.

“We have got a main road between Reading and Oxford less than five minutes away but it’s not very evident there’s a high street just minutes away.”

Mrs Sharp doesn’t yet know when her last day will be but said she hoped to find a buyer “sooner rather than later”.

As well as looking after her mother, she will spend her retirement volunteering for Maggie’s Oxford Centre at the Churchill Hospital, which offers support to people with cancer and their loved ones.

She also plans to spend time with friends and to travel.