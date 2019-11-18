Christmas celebration

UP to 200 children are expected to take part in a lantern parade as part of Benson’s Christmas lights switch-on ceremony.

The Benson Christmas Countdown will be held in High Street on Thursday, December 5 from 5pm.

The parade will feature scouts, cubs, brownies and youth groups and will start at the Millstream Surgery.

People should gather from 5.30pm and the parade and light switch-on will take place between 6pm and 7pm.

There will be a refreshments stall run by the Friends of Benson School and the Roke and Benson Brass Band will lead a community sing-song.

The proceeds will be donated to the primary school and the village library.