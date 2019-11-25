Gift of bulbs

Footpath trees ‘butchered’ by water company
Monday, 25 November 2019
DAFFODIL and bluebell bulbs are available to plant around Benson.
They have been donated by Grundon Waste Management and will be available for volunteers to plant.
Call into the parish office to collect as many as you feel able to plant or let clerk Elizabeth Stanley know of areas around the village you would like to see the flowers appear in spring.
