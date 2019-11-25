Monday, 25 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gift of bulbs

DAFFODIL and bluebell bulbs are available to plant around Benson.

They have been donated by Grundon Waste Management and will be available for volunteers to plant.

Call into the parish office to collect as many as you feel able to plant or let clerk Elizabeth Stanley know of areas around the village you would like to see the flowers appear in spring.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33