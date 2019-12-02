Public survey on green area

RESIDENTS of Benson are being asked for their views on how to improve a village beauty spot.

The parish council submitted a planning application to create an access for vehicles to Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane, earlier this year but then withdrew it after discovering consent wasn’t required.

The application sparked protests by villagers who claimed it could lead to the land being developed for housing.

The council has formed a working group to help maintain the area and wants more families to use it.

Surveys are available at the library in Castle Square or Derry’s Den in High Street or visit www.survey

monkey.co.uk/r/STZ5QR3