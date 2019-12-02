School bonus

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
Monday, 02 December 2019
PUPILS at Benson Primary School raised more than £4,300 with a charity run.
They took part in the Schools Race for Life, running or walking 5km.
The Oxford Road school raised £245.29 for the NSPCC after the children wore sparkly and bright clothing for Bonfire Night and another £513.56 for Children in Need with a cake sale and non-uniform day.
02 December 2019
