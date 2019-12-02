Hundreds attended Christmas fair in aid of youth club

HUNDREDS of people attended a Christmas fair in Benson in aid of the village youth club.

It was the fourth year that the club had organised the event, which featured stalls selling arts and crafts, including pottery, jewellery, knitwear, pictures, cards, candles, wax wrapping and Christmas decorations.

A workshop run by four youth club members was showing children how to make decorations.

The afternoon also included a cake sale and a raffle with prizes including a Christmas hamper and driving lessons donated by local instructor Pauleen Preece.

The fair is expected to have raised about £1,400, which will go towards the club’s trip to Disneyland Paris next year.

Youth leader Tanya Ellis said: “It was a really good day. I think everybody enjoyed it.

“It was an opportunity to buy Christmas presents while supporting small, local businesses.

“We have had lots of feedback from people saying how great it was.”