Builders want to move base

A BUILDING firm has applied for planning permission for new offices in Ewelme.

Roy Passey Builders, which is currently located in the centre of Benson, wants to build a new commercial premises on land off Benson Lane in the neighbouring village.

In a design and access statement, chartered town planner JPPC says the company’s existing premises are located “awkwardly” behind shops and it had recently lost its rented storage site at the Old Pheasantry in Reading Road, Crowmarsh Gifford.

The new offices would be single storey and have about 117 sq m of floor space with enough parking spaces for five employees in administrative roles and visitors.

The statement says: “It is designed as a cart-shed style, low-slung building, which is typical of a rural location like this.

“The building will be minimal in size and, with the aid of the appropriate planting, will be well screened, respecting the local landscape character.”

The office would be open from 8am to 6pm on weekdays and from 9am to noon on Saturdays.

The statement adds: “These operational hours are typical of this use and will not encroach on hours of darkness and times when residents might expect quieter times, which therefore protects against amenity concerns and light pollution from the site.

“The development would provide an economic benefit in terms of new office space for an existing enterprise.

“The development would not cause any issues in terms of overlooking neighbouring buildings and would be appropriate development in this rural location as outlined in the National Planning Policy Framework.”

Access to the site would be from Benson Road in front of the site.

The company says the increase in traffic would not be “significant”.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by January 6.