Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub back in the spring

THE new owner of a pub in Benson says it will reopen in April following a refurbishment.

The Hook Norton Brewery, near Banbury, has taken over the Crown Inn in High Street from Greene King.

The company is looking for an “experienced” operator to take on a five-year tenancy, paying rent of £35,000 in the first year and then £45,000 in the second.

The brewery’s application for new signage has been approved by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Benson Parish Council had been exploring the possibility of buying the pub, which had an asking price of £495,000.

The council had previously succeeded in having it listed as an asset of community value, meaning the community had six months to bid for the pub before it could be sold on the open market, though Greene King didn’t have to accept a bid.

Council chairman Bill Pattison suggested that the site could be used for car parking.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33