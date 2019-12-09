Pub back in the spring

THE new owner of a pub in Benson says it will reopen in April following a refurbishment.

The Hook Norton Brewery, near Banbury, has taken over the Crown Inn in High Street from Greene King.

The company is looking for an “experienced” operator to take on a five-year tenancy, paying rent of £35,000 in the first year and then £45,000 in the second.

The brewery’s application for new signage has been approved by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Benson Parish Council had been exploring the possibility of buying the pub, which had an asking price of £495,000.

The council had previously succeeded in having it listed as an asset of community value, meaning the community had six months to bid for the pub before it could be sold on the open market, though Greene King didn’t have to accept a bid.

Council chairman Bill Pattison suggested that the site could be used for car parking.