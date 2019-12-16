Send cards via scouts

SCOUTS in Benson will deliver Christmas cards in the village and surrounding area for 30p each.

Special post boxes are in Benson library, the Millstream Centre, Maison White in High Street and Ewelme Village Store.

Cards should be fully addressed and put in the box with the right money. The last posting date is Wednesday (December 18).

Areas covered are Benson, Wallingford, Crowmarsh, Winterbrook, Cholsey, North and South Stoke, Moulsford, Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Preston Crowmarsh, Roke, Rokemarsh, Berrick Salome, Warborough, Shillingford and Ewelme.