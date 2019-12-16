Monday, 16 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Send cards via scouts

SCOUTS in Benson will deliver Christmas cards in the village and surrounding area for 30p each.

Special post boxes are in Benson library, the Millstream Centre, Maison White in High Street and Ewelme Village Store.

Cards should be fully addressed and put in the box with the right money. The last posting date is Wednesday (December 18).

Areas covered are Benson, Wallingford, Crowmarsh, Winterbrook, Cholsey, North and South Stoke, Moulsford, Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Preston Crowmarsh, Roke, Rokemarsh, Berrick Salome, Warborough, Shillingford and Ewelme.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33