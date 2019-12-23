Parish hall extension plan reduced in size

PLANS to extend Benson parish hall have been revised.

The £700,000 scheme was granted planning permission in 2017 but was put on hold while plans for a new community building in the village were being agreed.

Cala Homes will include the building in the second phase of its 241-home development north of Littleworth Road after negotiations with the council. The parish hall was to have a ground floor extension and a roof extension to enable the parish office to move from the first floor, where the conference room was to be enlarged. The entrance hall was to be extended, the toilets and kitchen refurbished and solar panels fitted. The post office would move to the hall from the sports pavilion.

The council’s parish hall extension group has now instructed the architect to reduce the extension to include only a new parish office with storage above, refurbishment of the kitchen, toilets, a new kitchen store, a new reception room and a lift.

The plans will provide for the potential to further extend the first floor in future. A quantity surveyor is being brought in to draw up a specification to send out to tender.