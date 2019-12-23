Monday, 23 December 2019

No more calls

A TELEPHONE box in Benson is set to be removed.

BT has begun a 90-day public consultation on decommissioning the kiosk in Church Road.

The company removes unwanted boxes and those used infrequently.

The parish council has decided not to “adopt” the phone box.

