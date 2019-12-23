No more calls

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
A TELEPHONE box in Benson is set to be removed.
BT has begun a 90-day public consultation on decommissioning the kiosk in Church Road.
The company removes unwanted boxes and those used infrequently.
The parish council has decided not to “adopt” the phone box.
