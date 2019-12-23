Scrub tidied

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
Monday, 23 December 2019
SCRUBLAND at Bertie West Field in Benson has been tidied up.
The parish council paid to have prunus domestica, a hybrid of blackthorn and plum, removed. The work was carried out by Nigel Adams Countryside Management.
The council submitted a planning application to create a vehicle access to the field off Horseshoes Lane but then withdrew it after discovering consent wasn’t required.
The plan sparked protests by residents.
23 December 2019
More News:
Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
£5,400 refurbishment of village’s ‘historical gem’
REBECCA’S Well in Crazies Hill is to be ... [more]
Flood warnings issued to villagers after rain
FLOOD warnings have been issued to residents of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say