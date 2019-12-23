Monday, 23 December 2019

Scrub tidied

SCRUBLAND at Bertie West Field in Benson has been tidied up.

The parish council paid to have prunus domestica, a hybrid of blackthorn and plum, removed. The work was carried out by Nigel Adams Countryside Management.

The council submitted a planning application to create a vehicle access to the field off Horseshoes Lane but then withdrew it after discovering consent wasn’t required.

The plan sparked protests by residents.

