A BILL enabling renewable electricity to be sold to customers near where it is generated is being supported by BBenson Parish Council.

Campaign group Power for People says renewable energy projects cannot sell their generated energy to local people because of “wildly disproportionate” costs and regulations.

Therefore, lots of community-scale renewables that could and should be being built are not.

It has drafted the Local Electricity Bill which it wants to see made law.

Its efforts so far have seen a cross-party group of 115 MPs back the bill. 

If made law it would empower councils, together with their communities, to sell renewable electricity directly to local people, businesses and organisations.

This would result in councils or community organisations that set up renewable electricity companies receiving revenues that could be used to help fund local greenhouse gas emissions reduction measures and to help improve services and facilities

The council agreed to support the bill in principle, subject to detail.

 

