Councils to raise tax

RESIDENTS of Watlington and Benson are to pay more for services provided by their parish councils.

Watlington Parish Council has agreed to raise its precept by 3.52 per cent from April 1.

This means an average band D householder will pay £117.19 a year for the council’s services compared with £113.20 currently.

Councillor Terry Jackson asked if the tax included a “green tariff” to put towards measures to make the town more environmentally friendly.

Vice-chairman Ian Hill said no, adding that the council was already “pushing the boundaries”.

Councillor Tim Horton said that yet again more work usually done by the district and county councils was being devolved to parish councils.

Benson Parish Council agreed to raise its precept by four per cent.

This means the owner of a typical band D property will now pay £110.49 a year for the council’s services from April 1 compared with £106.24 now.

Councillor Tom Stevenson said the rise shouldn’t be higher than inflation.

But the council heard that its expenditure was greater than its income and that unallocated reserves shouldn’t be drawn on to support the budget.

The council wants several planned projects to be financed by Community Infrastructure Levy revenue.