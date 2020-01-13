Monday, 13 January 2020

Parking plea

THE Benson Volunteer Helpline drivers want more parking spaces at hospitals in Oxford.

The service, which was set up in 1991, helps transport people unable to drive to hospital, the doctor and dentist or to the shops. 

The drivers say the traffic queues at the hospitals are “horrendous”.

Speaking on their behalf, Ian Leppard asked the parish council to pressurise Mark Gray, Benson’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, to push for increased parking facilities at the hospitals.

