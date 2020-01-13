A MAN who had his tenancy on land owned by Benson Parish Council terminated has been given a new six-year lease.

The previous lease on the Cuckoo Pen, which is by the village allotments off St Helen’s Avenue, expired March.

The council terminated it, saying the land may be needed for more allotments with hundreds of new homes being built.

Now the tenant has been granted a lease at a rate of £1,650 a year.