Monday, 13 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New lease

A MAN who had his tenancy on land owned by Benson Parish Council terminated has been given a new six-year lease.

The previous lease on the Cuckoo Pen, which is by the village allotments off St Helen’s Avenue, expired March.

The council terminated it, saying the land may be needed for more allotments with hundreds of new homes being built.

Now the tenant has been granted a lease at a rate of £1,650 a year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33