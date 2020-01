BENSON Parish Council is to spend up to £1,600 plus VAT on a tree assessment survey in order to create a maintenance plan.

Sylva Consultancy, of Oxford, will survey all the trees in the village owned by council.

These are in Sunnyside, Aldridge Triangle, The Cedars, the Mill Lane and St Helen’s Avenue allotments, Cuckoo Pen, Millbrook Mead and the village centre.