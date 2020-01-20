Monday, 20 January 2020

Attacker sentenced

A MAN from Benson has been given a restraining order after he admitted assaulting a woman.

Jesse James Billingham put his hands around the woman’s throat and kneed her in the thigh on July 16.

Billingham, 21, of Castle Close, admitted two counts of assault by beating as well as criminal damage to a mobile phone at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

The order applies until the end of this year. He was also given a community order, which includes 12 days of rehabilitation activity.

Billingham must also pay a victim surcharge of £90 and £310 costs.

