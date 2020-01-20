On location

Monday, 20 January 2020

KARL Bird will give a talk called “Misadventures in movie locations” at a meeting of the Bensington Society at the parish hall on January 31 at 7pm.

He will look at the world of film and travel, based on real life adventures.

For more information, visit hwww.bensington-
society.com

