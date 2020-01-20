On location

A HOUSE in Goring could be knocked down and three ... [more]
Monday, 20 January 2020
KARL Bird will give a talk called “Misadventures in movie locations” at a meeting of the Bensington Society at the parish hall on January 31 at 7pm.
He will look at the world of film and travel, based on real life adventures.
For more information, visit hwww.bensington-society.com
society.com
20 January 2020
Vera Bird — December 31, 1919 – January 1, 2020
A WOMAN who was responsible for spotting German ... [more]
