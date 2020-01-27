Work starts on new classrooms at village primary school

WORK has begun to expand Benson Primary School, writes David White.

The Oxford Road school is to build a block of three classrooms on part of its playing field ready for use by the start of the new academic year in September.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, has appointed contractor Kier to carry out the work. The company is now busy preparing the ground for the new building.

Its staff will initially enter the field via the school car park, so the school has asked parents not to park there when dropping off or collecting children.

Parking is also not allowed on the field side of Oxford Road as larger vehicles will require access to the site. The school says that there will be “disruption” to the quieter environment that the pupils and staff are familiar with but, if possible, the noisier work will be arranged for half term.

There will be opportunities for the children to learn about construction, safety around a building site and the range of careers associated with the industry. The plans were approved a year ago despite widespread objections.

The new building and a hard play area will take up a quarter of the field, which is in the Benson conservation area.

The school says it needs more space to meet the extra demand for places caused by hundreds of new homes being built and that another three classrooms may be needed by 2024.