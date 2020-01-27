Bigger pub

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
A PUB in Benson could be extended.
The Three Horseshoes in Oxford Road has applied for planning permission to remove the pergola at the back of the pub and build a single storey extension which would house new toilets and a beer store.
The existing toilets would be removed to provide more space for customers.
The whole interior of the pub would also be refurbished and redecorated.
The application submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says the changes wouldn’t affect the Grade II building’s architectural or historic character.
27 January 2020
More News:
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas ... [more]
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say