Monday, 27 January 2020

Bigger pub

A PUB in Benson could be extended.

The Three Horseshoes in Oxford Road has applied for planning permission to remove the pergola at the back of the pub and build a single storey extension which would house new toilets and a beer store.

The existing toilets would be removed to provide more space for customers.

The whole interior of the pub would also be refurbished and redecorated.

The application submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says the changes wouldn’t affect the Grade II building’s architectural or historic character.

